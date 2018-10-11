Granville Gude Park to receive stormwater and lanscaping upgrades
LAUREL – Construction for the second phase of the water quality improvement project at Granville Gude Park is expected to begin in November, with the goal being to make the removal of waste easier whi…
State
New UASK DMV App aims to prevent sexual assault
COLLEGE PARK — Representatives from Men Can Stop Rape (MCSR), a local nonprofit organization, joined student leaders, sexual assault prevention expert…
Columns
Do your job Mr. President
On Oct. 2, journalist Jamal Khashoggi of The Washington Post disappeared after he entered the Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey. The progressive reporte…
Ja’Heem Williams and Run Game Lead Laurel to Commanding Win
LAUREL – The Laurel High School football team ran all over High Point, literally with their ground game, on Oct. 20. Laurel’s offense scored six rushing touchdowns’ on their way to a dominant 47-0 vic…
College Football Update: Bowie State wins, moves into 1st in CIAA North
BALTIMORE—Bowie State University quarterback Amir Hall came through once again when the Bulldogs needed him. The senior completed 33 of 49 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns as Bowie State defeat…
Flowers volleyball hands sloppy Oxon Hill first loss
SPRINGDALE – A battle between two of the better volleyball teams in Prince George’s County didn’t really turn into much of a fight, as Charles H. Flowers High School swept Oxon Hill in three matches o…
Undocumented woman assaulted by former officer fears status fueled attack, rights org. says
LANGLEY PARK – The woman who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by a former Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) officer told a local immigration advocacy organization that the attack …
Parents voice concerns at first PGCPS listening session
OXON HILL — Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) Interim CEO Monica Goldson held the first of three listening sessions to hear the concerns of parents at Oxon Hill High School on Wednesday, O…
Flowers staff members sue PGCPS over secret camera
SEABROOK – Three staff members from Charles H. Flowers High School are suing Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) after finding a secret camera in their office according to their attorney. Fl…
Medstar earns national organ donation promotion award
CLINTON – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center (MSMHC) received Silver recognition on Oct. 9 as part of a nationwide program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health …
Kappa Alpha Psi donates to Family Justice Center
UPPER MARLBORO — Local fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. donated forensic medical equipment to the Prince George’s County Family Justice Center on Sept. 12 to assist with the centers new Sexual Assault…
Local couple celebrates their 75th anniversary
CAMP SPRINGS — Dorothy and Darrell Bush, a loving couple and active community members who have touched the lives of many people around them, celebrated their 75th anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Seve…
Opinion: Leaders need to be held accountable and respond
After breaking news that Bladensburg High School would not have a varsity football team this season on Aug. 31, there were only two goals: find out why the cancellation happened and how the players we…
Hawkins responds to Bladensburg High School Football scandal
ATHLETICS ARE FOR ALL STUDENTS Dear Editor: A recent article alleging a “PGCPS Supervisor Uses Discriminating Comments to Explain Cancelled Varsity Season” (October 10, 2018) unfortunately mischaracte…
Williams and Pumas conquer Raiders 43-0
GREENBELT – After providing his usual postgame speech, Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School Head Coach DaLawn Parrish handed off the rest of the proceedings to quarterback Quinton Williams, with the app…
Hornets stung by National Christian for first loss of season
CAPITOL HEIGHTS – National Christian Academy handed Fairmont Heights High School its first loss of the season on Oct. 19, a 28-0 blowout featuring two touchdowns of more than 50 yards and a stingy red…
Redskins remain atop NFC East after slipping past Cowboys
LANDOVER — The storied rivalry between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys was on full display in an intense battle for the top spot in the NFC East standings, a game whose fate came down to th…
Issac’s two kick returns touchdowns push Yellow Jackets past Northwestern
The Gwynn Park High School football team kept Northwestern High School winless, breaking open a relatively close game in the second half with consecutive kick return touchdowns by senior wide receiver…
Bulldogs culminate Homecoming week with narrow victory over Virginia State
BOWIE – The Bowie State football team’s highly anticipated Homecoming game was the perfect chance to bounce back from a disheartening loss to Chowan University, and the Bulldogs seized that opportunit…
PGPD officer facing possible jail time amid sexual assault allegations
LANGLEY PARK — A six-year veteran of the Prince George’s County police force (PGPD) could possibly face years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a recent traffic stop.…
Local Football Update: Maryland Football obliterates Rutgers in Homecoming
BALTIMORE—The University of Maryland rebounded from a big loss at Michigan to rout Rutgers 34-7 in a Big 10 home football game Oct. 13. The defense led the way with five interceptions but the offense …