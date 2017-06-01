EDC holds info session for China Trade Mission Trip
LARGO — The Economic Development Corporation (EDC) held an information session on Aug. 15 for County Executive Rushern Baker III’s China Trade Mission Trip which will send local business owners to the…
Sports
Baysox Notebook: Newly-acquired players give Bowie a lift
BALTIMORE — The Bowie Baysox received an influx of new players when the Orioles made their deals at the trade deadline last month. One of the most-tal…
Neighborhoods
Gus’s Fried Chicken opens in Greenbelt
GREENBELT – Maryland is known for its crabs and crab cakes, but it will also be known for its fried chicken now that Gus’s Fried Chicken has ope…
Laurel’s Nicholson claims Super Middleweight title in Live! Casino-Hotel’s first boxing card
HANOVER – In the first main event at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Laurel native Demond Nicholson bounced back from a disappointing loss to Jesse Hart in April to knocked out Isaac Rodrigues (2…
Governor’s Cup showcases local amateur boxing talent
UPPER MARLBORO – The Athletic Republic hosted the inaugural Governor’s Cup amateur boxing showcase on August 18 in Upper Marlboro. The boxing event, in collaboration with the Potomac Valley Associatio…
Hopkins’ five field goals down the Jets, 15-13
LANDOVER – Although newly acquired quarterback Alex Smith did not light it up during his first and only series of work during the preseason home opener against the New York Jets on Aug. 16 at FedExFie…
USM Board takes over Maryland football investigation
COLLEGE PARK – The University System of Maryland (USM) Board of Regents voted to take over two investigations regarding the culture surrounding the University of Maryland football team and its handlin…
Opinion: Do not confuse patriotism with capitalism
SEABROOK – As NFL preseason continues, the new National Anthem Policy still resonates with owners, players and fans alike. Although the league and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) …
Bowie State football awarded, BSU volleyball picked 4th in division, Maryland’s Confroy honored
BALTIMORE—Bowie State University quarterback Amir Hall, linebacker/lineman Derrick Tate, and defensive back William Flowers were selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame 2018 Watch List (B…
Baysox have no answers for Flying Squirrels in 6-3 loss
BOWIE – Despite earning a one-run lead in the fourth inning, the Bowie Baysox were unable to stop a surging Richmond Flying Squirrels team which scored four unanswered runs for a 6-3 victory in front …
An excursion into nature: ‘As You Like It’ at Blackfriars Playhouse
STAUNTON, VA – A theatrical excursion into Virginia is always worthwhile if the destination is at the American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse. The surrounding landscape of the town of Stau…
This Week in Sports Photos
Our Prince George’s Sentinel photographers captured some powerful images this week from the sports world. Don’t forget to come back every week and look at some of our other galleries. Here…